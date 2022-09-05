 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hellbrand Playtest update for 5 September 2022

Fixes 05-09-22

Share · View all patches · Build 9454591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • First strike on unaware enemy goes unblocked
  • Smarter group encounters

Fixes

  • Attack one enemy in a group, all others start attacking you
  • Encounters now spawn as they should, slowdown fix
  • Blocking behaviour improvements
  • Music manager messes up less
  • Player run animations are now consistent
  • Enemies now get thrown in the garbage when they're useless
  • Fixed AI EQS looking for garbage, disgusting!
  • All the IsValid checks, so many IsValid checks.. am I IsValid? We will never know.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1853941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link