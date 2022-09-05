Fixes 05-09-22

Additions
- First strike on unaware enemy goes unblocked
- Smarter group encounters
Fixes
- Attack one enemy in a group, all others start attacking you
- Encounters now spawn as they should, slowdown fix
- Blocking behaviour improvements
- Music manager messes up less
- Player run animations are now consistent
- Enemies now get thrown in the garbage when they're useless
- Fixed AI EQS looking for garbage, disgusting!
- All the IsValid checks, so many IsValid checks.. am I IsValid? We will never know.
Changed files in this update