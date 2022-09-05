Update #90

Hello citizens of Paradise!

The continuation of the POSTAL universe is at your (back) door! POSTAL 2 Pinball is now available in Zaccaria Pinball! Glad to see my tax dollars aren't going to waste!

Put a cat on your plunger and start shooting your balls to reach that sweet bonus G-spot! And one more group offended. Guess I'm just not a people person. Good thing I have Kevlar... wait, do I have Kevlar?

Are you saving again? The POSTAL 2 Pinball Pack is available on the Steam Store. You better not be all outta cash, because it costs $US 7.99. For that pitiful and embarrassing amount of cash, you can get your greedy and psychotic hands on a Retro, a Solid State, a Remake and a Deluxe version of the POSTAL 2 table. That’s 4 tables to play, and don’t forget to sign my petition!

You’ve heard it first here, users that purchase the pack will get some balls to suck on, a trio of testicles: MikeJ, Krotchy and the Dude. Free balls, premium balls.

Well these errands aren't gonna do themselves… Pick up some milk… and steaks for the Psychotic Friends Network barbeque!

http://store.steampowered.com/app/2127000/

Highlights update:

POSTAL 2 Pinball Pack (4 new tables)

New balls: Mike-J, Krotchy and The Dude (For POSTAL 2 Pack owners only)

New and improved physics (for simulation only, applies on all tables)

Fixed multiple crashes

Minor improvements and bug fixes

I REGRET NOTHING!