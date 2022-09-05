 Skip to content

Try To Fall Asleep update for 5 September 2022

Patch notes - 0.4.1H

Patch notes - 0.4.1H

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening players,

Tonight we're releasing a small patch with some nice fixes, improvements and additions to the game! Here's what's included in the update:

Sleeping phases
  • Fixed a jumpscare camera bug in the 3rd night.
  • Improved the stress sound for all nights. The new stress sound smoothly changes along with the stress level. On the higher stress levels you'll start to hear a heartbeat.
  • If the clock reaches 1 am and the player's sleep level is below 50%, AB will play a melody to help with the sleep.
  • Added a light animation to AB's mouth when he's speaking.
  • Eliminated issues with AB saying multiple things at once.
  • In night 4, added a new indicator confirming that Burt has gone away.
Sleeping phases
  • Fixed a first person camera rotation bug at the start of the 4th dream.
  • Fixed the loading graphics when entering the underground facility and the surface.
  • Significantly improved the performance when running up the tunnel in the 4th dream.

And that's it for this patch! Let us know how you like the new changes/adjustments and if you find anything else or have some suggestions/feedback, please consider sharing it in the "General feedback thread".

Good night!

AD team

