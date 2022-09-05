Patch notes - 0.4.1H

Good evening players,

Tonight we're releasing a small patch with some nice fixes, improvements and additions to the game! Here's what's included in the update:

Sleeping phases

Fixed a jumpscare camera bug in the 3rd night.

Improved the stress sound for all nights. The new stress sound smoothly changes along with the stress level. On the higher stress levels you'll start to hear a heartbeat.

If the clock reaches 1 am and the player's sleep level is below 50%, AB will play a melody to help with the sleep.

Added a light animation to AB's mouth when he's speaking.

Eliminated issues with AB saying multiple things at once.

In night 4, added a new indicator confirming that Burt has gone away.

Fixed a first person camera rotation bug at the start of the 4th dream.

Fixed the loading graphics when entering the underground facility and the surface.

Significantly improved the performance when running up the tunnel in the 4th dream.

And that's it for this patch! Let us know how you like the new changes/adjustments and if you find anything else or have some suggestions/feedback, please consider sharing it in the "General feedback thread".

Good night!

AD team