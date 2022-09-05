Patch notes - 0.4.1H

Good evening players,
Tonight we're releasing a small patch with some nice fixes, improvements and additions to the game! Here's what's included in the update:
Sleeping phases
- Fixed a jumpscare camera bug in the 3rd night.
- Improved the stress sound for all nights. The new stress sound smoothly changes along with the stress level. On the higher stress levels you'll start to hear a heartbeat.
- If the clock reaches 1 am and the player's sleep level is below 50%, AB will play a melody to help with the sleep.
- Added a light animation to AB's mouth when he's speaking.
- Eliminated issues with AB saying multiple things at once.
- In night 4, added a new indicator confirming that Burt has gone away.
Sleeping phases
- Fixed a first person camera rotation bug at the start of the 4th dream.
- Fixed the loading graphics when entering the underground facility and the surface.
- Significantly improved the performance when running up the tunnel in the 4th dream.
And that's it for this patch! Let us know how you like the new changes/adjustments and if you find anything else or have some suggestions/feedback, please consider sharing it in the "General feedback thread".
Good night!
AD team
Changed files in this update