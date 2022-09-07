GAME RELEASED! 🔥 PLAY NOW! 🕵️‍♂️

FINALLY! 🕵️‍♂️

The Shadow Government Simulator: Prologue is NOW available to play for free!🔥

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2025750/The_Shadow_Government_Simulator_Prologue/

Write to us after you play, we are waiting for your opinion! 👀



This is only part of the upcoming full version of the game, so some of the features are not available yet, we count on your suggestions and ideas, write to us on the Steam Community Hub and on the dedicated Discord!

Leave your feedback and report bugs in this topics:

👉 PROLOGUE | BUGS & PROBLEMS

👉 PROLOGUE | SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK

The full version is coming soon, so if you would like to support our work, you can consider adding the full version of the game to your Steam wishlist and click follow button, it will help us a lot!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1281190/The_Shadow_Government_Simulator/



If you have any questions, write to us on Discord 👇

Back to work, see you soon,

The Shadow Government Simulator Team