Light update for 5 September 2022

Update sound effects and art

Light update for 5 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated the sound made by the character when running (including different sounds of grass, land, stones and water). In addition, updated the sound of switches

An art model has been added to the game.

