Regular update September 2022

Wo ho ho! Indie game dev life has been quite crazy lately!

However things are slowly stabilizing, so regular updates should keep coming.

Lots of new fixes, debugs and some features that were requested years ago finally got an acceptable state in the game.

Added new Character Switch Wheel Menu.

Added Plasma Canon Punch! (Air + Rb hold, then X)

Added New Combat based missions (WIP).

Added Baseball bat, new combat animations, new effects.

Designed and implemented Optrellian's combat system (unbalanced).

Added new Figurines.

Added Aerial attacks for Optrellian.

Added an Automatic Camera. (Heavily requested feature)

Made the AutoCam a setting in the pause option menu.

3 modes: Always On, Always Off, and Default deactivates AutoCam on Grind and Combat.

Added Continuous Boost to Optrellian's Combat design.

Added Bombs and Landmines to Toast's Combat (WIP).

Added Charged Attack to Optrellian's Combat.

Changed Telopern's Technology given to Ruby to really look Alien.

Fixed a lot of bugs.