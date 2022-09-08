 Skip to content

Crusader Kings III update for 8 September 2022

Dev Diary #107: 1.7.0 "Bastion" Update Notes

Heya everyone!

This is your friendly neighborhood Tech Lead Zack. Someone made the rather unwise decision to allow me to write this dev diary for the "Bastion" update (I think everyone else was sick) and I intend to milk it as much as I can. "Bastion" goes live later today with Friends & Foes and I'm so happy to finally be able to share it with you. I'm the Tech Lead "in charge" of Friends & Foes which means that I work with the team to determine what tech ( see: code ) we can actually add to the update, that it works as it should and that we at the end of the day have a functioning build to deliver to you ( among other things, I also sit in a lot of meetings where I usually have a lot of wise and important things to say ;) ). This is the first Event Pack that we have done for CK3 so me and the team have been treading a lot of new ground, which has been very exciting, and I also think that it's the best one so far!

Read the full update on our forums!

