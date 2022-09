Share · View all patches · Build 9454088 · Last edited 10 September 2022 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Emma’s Armaments was released !

Emma's Weapons Shop is a management simulation game in which players collect items while conquering dungeons, smelt them, and sell them at higher prices to increase sales.

Now, to celebrate the release, we are having a 20% off sale for a week from today.

Please play the game!

(Translation by deepL. The game itself is a native translation.)