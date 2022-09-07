Patch Note 1.84

Happy Moon Festival！
Fixed:
- Fixed the abnormal animation of some monsters.
- Fixed the malfunction when using wireless control mode on PS4, PS5, and Xbox One.
Note! Players who have previously adjusted the controller button configuration in the Steam controller option or in other ways, please reset the configuration to prevent the occurrence of malfunctions.
[Please refer to the Reset Guide ]
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2799461638
Optimized:
- Optimized the performance of Engl after the Chapter 5 mission Hide-and-seek, for he can now be defeated.
- Added trap door layout for the level of The Oblivion Aisle.
- Optimized the drops for Chapter 15 Azaman Yaza.
- Added support for the Switch Pro controller
Note! Please connect the Switch Pro wirelessly.
- Added support for the Xbox Series controller
Note:
a. Be sure to update the Windows system and Xbox firmware to the latest version.
b. If you use an external Bluetooth receiver, you must use the official Xbox wireless adapter.
