Hare In The Hat update for 5 September 2022

Full support for Mac OS, Linux and Steam Deck!

Build 9454046

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are proud to announce that Hare In The Hat is now fully supported on Mac OS (including Apple Silicon Macs), 64-bit Linux and on Steam Deck devices! All game features including sound and achievements are working without any additional dependencies.
Hare In The Hat: The Abyss DLC will be available shortly.

Changed files in this update

Hare In The Hat Mac Depot 359812
  • Loading history…
Hare In The Hat Linux Depot 359813
  • Loading history…
