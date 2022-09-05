We are proud to announce that Hare In The Hat is now fully supported on Mac OS (including Apple Silicon Macs), 64-bit Linux and on Steam Deck devices! All game features including sound and achievements are working without any additional dependencies.
Hare In The Hat: The Abyss DLC will be available shortly.
Hare In The Hat update for 5 September 2022
Full support for Mac OS, Linux and Steam Deck!
