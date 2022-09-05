 Skip to content

No King No Kingdom update for 5 September 2022

Quality of life update 13.3

Build 9453994

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Auto-selection of the army when entering the global map
Earlier, I planned to make a passive combat system on the global map, but the development of the game went in a different direction. Therefore, now your army will always be with you, and peasants who have no work will follow you on a journey on the global map.
You no longer need to select them and you will never get into battle without an army!

Added two new hotkeys that allow you to select melee and ranged units separately.

Hotkey now deselects other units, so pressing 2 will select only long-range units and deselect all others (if they were selected)

fixed cyclope sounds
fixed unit spawn at orc hall
small rebalancing of goblins- workers are effective only for work. Normal goblins are cheaper and take much less time to create. A good solution if you urgently need to quickly gather an army

Divine pickaxe now deals a small amount of damage to units

