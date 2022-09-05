[ADDED] Smoke Grenade as non-lethal option
[ADDED] Death Zones to Proving Grounds to prevent players jump padding out the game
[ADDED] New deployable Jump Pad
[CHANGED] Increased player jump height
[CHANGED] Increased player grenade throw distance
[CHANGED] Containers to be built with random colors for variety
[FIXED] Defect where weapons dissolving were not triggering in multi-player
[FIXED] Defect with smoke grenade collision
[FIXED] Defect where announcer audio does not match Flag Returned
[FIXED] Defect where dead players / bots react weirdly to Kill Confirmed dog tags
Changed files in this update