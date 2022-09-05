 Skip to content

Friendsim 2 update for 5 September 2022

1.05 quick in-place fix

Build 9453973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug in the TTRPG segment that causes a crash during the final boss when playing with only two party members.
-Re-mastered some dialogue levels throughout the game.

