UNILOGUE Ver3.6 - Small Fix

Additions and Adjustments
- Critical rate and normal attack damage type added to character details
- Improved visibility of Frozen Land
- Vair : Changed the maximum damage of the skill from 500 to 1000.
- Lien: Changed skill's duration from 10 seconds to 15 seconds.
- Won: Changed skill's damage reflecting magic attack rate from 0.5x to 0.7x.
- Nilnea: Skill's status increase increased from 10 to 25.
- Sigma : Changed the interval between self-inflicted damage of skills from 2 seconds to 5 seconds.
