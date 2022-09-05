 Skip to content

UNILOGUE update for 5 September 2022

UNILOGUE Ver3.6 - Small Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9453893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions and Adjustments

  • Critical rate and normal attack damage type added to character details
  • Improved visibility of Frozen Land
  • Vair : Changed the maximum damage of the skill from 500 to 1000.
  • Lien: Changed skill's duration from 10 seconds to 15 seconds.
  • Won: Changed skill's damage reflecting magic attack rate from 0.5x to 0.7x.
  • Nilnea: Skill's status increase increased from 10 to 25.
  • Sigma : Changed the interval between self-inflicted damage of skills from 2 seconds to 5 seconds.

