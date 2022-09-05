 Skip to content

Crupt update for 5 September 2022

Update 33

Update 33

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed enemies that do not normally give points still giving an additional point when killed while Vulnerable
-Fixed enemy spawn particles rendering on top of parts of the ground
-Fixed/changed some post-game content stuff
-Fixed the Blindness effect not initializing properly upon loading
-Fixed the Blindness effect making its "remove" sound on the main menu in some cases
-Changed some Player collision (should maybe help fix some edge cases)
-Changed how Dashing works under the hood a bit
-Fixed some collision with Minions

