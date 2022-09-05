-Fixed enemies that do not normally give points still giving an additional point when killed while Vulnerable
-Fixed enemy spawn particles rendering on top of parts of the ground
-Fixed/changed some post-game content stuff
-Fixed the Blindness effect not initializing properly upon loading
-Fixed the Blindness effect making its "remove" sound on the main menu in some cases
-Changed some Player collision (should maybe help fix some edge cases)
-Changed how Dashing works under the hood a bit
-Fixed some collision with Minions
Crupt update for 5 September 2022
Update 33
-Fixed enemies that do not normally give points still giving an additional point when killed while Vulnerable
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update