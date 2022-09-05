-Fixed enemies that do not normally give points still giving an additional point when killed while Vulnerable

-Fixed enemy spawn particles rendering on top of parts of the ground

-Fixed/changed some post-game content stuff

-Fixed the Blindness effect not initializing properly upon loading

-Fixed the Blindness effect making its "remove" sound on the main menu in some cases

-Changed some Player collision (should maybe help fix some edge cases)

-Changed how Dashing works under the hood a bit

-Fixed some collision with Minions