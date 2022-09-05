V 0.8565更新日志

Updates：

-Adjusted the effect of tablets “Combustible”” Cover” “Defensive Stance”;

-Enhance the effect of Eagle Handler's miracle skill;

Bug Fixes：

-Fixed the ammunition animation style of “Grenadier”;

-Fixed the bug that treasure monsters such as the unit “Silver Scarab” would play wrong animation under certain circumstances;

-Fixed the bug that “Explosive Beetle” cannot explode under certain circumstances;

-Fixed the bug that “Scorpion Elementa” cannot attack enemies under certain circumstances;

-Fixed the bug that tablet “Desert Guard“ would take effect by mistake under certain circumstances;

-Fixed some mistakes in text description;