 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 5 September 2022

V 0.8565更新日志

Share · View all patches · Build 9453714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates：
-Adjusted the effect of tablets “Combustible”” Cover” “Defensive Stance”;
-Enhance the effect of Eagle Handler's miracle skill;

Bug Fixes：
-Fixed the ammunition animation style of “Grenadier”;
-Fixed the bug that treasure monsters such as the unit “Silver Scarab” would play wrong animation under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the bug that “Explosive Beetle” cannot explode under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the bug that “Scorpion Elementa” cannot attack enemies under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the bug that tablet “Desert Guard“ would take effect by mistake under certain circumstances;
-Fixed some mistakes in text description;

Changed files in this update

Depot 1682061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link