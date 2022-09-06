 Skip to content

Railbound update for 6 September 2022

Railbound patch v1.01

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes for Railbound v1.01:

  • Updated level structure:

  • new puzzle for level 4-5,

  • updated layout for levels 4-2 and 7-8C,

  • reduced rail count for level 7-8A,

  • removed levels 7-7 and 8-8,

  • Updated decorations on World 1,
  • Updated icon for the button used to close settings menu,
  • Updated visuals for the level selection indicator in main menu.
  • Fixed level selection indicator being visible on mobile,
  • Fixed cloud overlay on World 8 bonus levels,
  • Fixed floor aliasing on level 1-1 for Low/Medium quality settings,
  • Fixed game UI sometimes being visible on loading screen when returning to main menu,
  • World 8 bonus levels no longer award the “Cutting Corners” achievement chain,
  • Optimized textures for decorations (lowered build size by 20MB on PC!),

Known issues for Railbound v1.01:

