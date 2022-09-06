Railbound patch v1.01

Patch notes for Railbound v1.01:
- Updated level structure:
-
new puzzle for level 4-5,
-
updated layout for levels 4-2 and 7-8C,
-
reduced rail count for level 7-8A,
-
removed levels 7-7 and 8-8,
- Updated decorations on World 1,
- Updated icon for the button used to close settings menu,
- Updated visuals for the level selection indicator in main menu.
- Fixed level selection indicator being visible on mobile,
- Fixed cloud overlay on World 8 bonus levels,
- Fixed floor aliasing on level 1-1 for Low/Medium quality settings,
- Fixed game UI sometimes being visible on loading screen when returning to main menu,
- World 8 bonus levels no longer award the “Cutting Corners” achievement chain,
- Optimized textures for decorations (lowered build size by 20MB on PC!),
Known issues for Railbound v1.01:
- [MacOS] Using the V-Sync toggle in Settings can sometimes freeze the game, this is related to a Unity issue which should be fixed once we update the editor: https://issuetracker.unity3d.com/issues/mac-metal-player-freezes-when-vsync-is-turned-on-with-button-onclick-event
- On level 1-9 the tutorial can sometimes improperly point the player to tap on a tile that is untappable,
