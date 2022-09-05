Online Playlists & More

Online Playlists

You can share your playlists to the Steam Workshop, what's cool is they are directly intergated into the game so you don't have to leave to download them or know the import code - just click and play.

More Filters For The Browser

The scenario browser has more filters so you can narrow down results easier.

Added Verified Scenario Filter

Added Tracking Scenario Filter

Added Clicking Scenario Filter

Added Flicking Scenario Filter

Improved Layout

The menu has received a slight overhaul improving visibility and user experience.

Other New Stuff

Added some extra texture selections for walls and floors (grass, dirt, inverted etc)

Added a new video option “Display Adapter” allowing you to change the display monitor that the game uses

Map editor now supports jump pads, I’ll improve them again soon

Improved tooltip while hovering over a scenario it now looks much better

Improved Search feature when typing in text to scenario browser. Previously if you were searching for “Tile 180” and you typed “180 Tile” it couldn’t find it, it's been fixed along with extra metadata for search to predict what you are looking for

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that would cause some scenarios to not appear or sometimes fail downloading

Fixed an issue that would cause download to time out if it took too long, the aim trainer will now wait until download is ready instead of displaying workshop error

Fixed issue with preview camera being zoomed out too far on menu

Fixed issue that would sometimes cause some objects not to be unloaded from scenarios

Made Aim Duel Multiplayer text scale down with size correctly

Improved Steam Workshop UGC Time out threshold, it will wait for longer if there are issues with the scenario/ugc download e.g steam is stalling, or slow harddrive etc

As always the trainer is ever changing with new improvements and features coming every patch added since launch!