Update, Version 20220905

English

##########Content############

New 3D Printing Blueprints: Pistol Ammo

New 3D Printing Blueprints: Assault Rifle Ammo

The recipe of the above blueprints can be dropped from police officers, zombie police officers, mercenaries, and shade-infected mercenaries.

The game system will prioritize the blueprint that you currently have not learned to drop first.

##########System#############

Added parameter manager module serves as a database to manage all the parameters to procedurally generate certain items.

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a bug that causes dynamic recipes to drop weight incorrectly.

简体中文

##########Content############

新的3D打印蓝图：手枪弹药

新的3D打印蓝图：突击步枪弹药

以上的蓝图的图纸可以通过击败警察、僵尸警察、佣兵、被暗影感染的佣兵获得。

游戏系统会优先掉落你尚未学会的蓝图的设计图。

##########System#############

加入了一个参数管理器模块作为一个常量数据库统一管理部分物品生成时使用的参数。

##########DEBUG##############

修复了一个造成设计图掉落的动态权重错误的BUG。