Fixed bug in the campaign focus on unemployment (voting systems DLC).
Increased the political capital costs for some policies in the Voting Systems DLC.
Phone and internet voting now discourages turnout among the retired. (Voting Systems DLC).
Fixed anomaly where voterid law could be very slightly beneficial to ethnic minorities at a minimum setting.
Democracy 4 update for 5 September 2022
Voting systems DLC bug fixes
