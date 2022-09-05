0.9.1.5 - Beta Branch Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update includes the basic version of new worker behavior. Workers now will look for stations where they can do work and once they reach them they will start working.

For breaks they must reach a relevant item like coffee station or a nice chair

This is roughly the version that will go to main branch of the game. Most likely there are lot of bugs that I will have to hunt down first.

Some furniture also had their size changed which might lead to some weird behavior on loaded games

Changes

Workers look for stations relevant to their task and go to them

Visual changes to building items

Work stations split to writing and art stations

Adjusted the size of ui when clicking a worker

Station level will influence the quality of the workers work

Workers should work slightly faster now

Some furniture like coffee stations have had their size changed

Fixes