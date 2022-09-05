0.9.1.5 - Beta Branch Update

This update includes the basic version of new worker behavior. Workers now will look for stations where they can do work and once they reach them they will start working.
For breaks they must reach a relevant item like coffee station or a nice chair
This is roughly the version that will go to main branch of the game. Most likely there are lot of bugs that I will have to hunt down first.
Some furniture also had their size changed which might lead to some weird behavior on loaded games
Changes
- Workers look for stations relevant to their task and go to them
- Visual changes to building items
- Work stations split to writing and art stations
- Adjusted the size of ui when clicking a worker
- Station level will influence the quality of the workers work
- Workers should work slightly faster now
- Some furniture like coffee stations have had their size changed
Fixes
- Chemistry bonus furniture was not working correctly
- Worker name was missing from their info window
Changed depots in beta branch