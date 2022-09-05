 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 5 September 2022

Update 1.33: Brattvog village

Share · View all patches · Build 9453373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

1.33 is officially available. This update adds a new large map called Brattvog village.



Obviously, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.

[CHANGELOG]

GAMEPLAY:
**- Add: New map - Brattvog village

  • Add: New award - Finish a mission on Brattvog village
  • Add: Difficulty option - Task location (combinaison of old options)
  • Add: Heal shortcut (Default: H)**
  • Improve: "Target" task cannot use a patrol path and keep a secured location
  • Improve: Rebalance XP earned for each task
  • Improve: Amount of patrol spawn in Burnwood mansion
  • Fix: Some texts errors (english and french)

MAP EDITOR:
- Add: Map editor -> Template map -> Old plain (7)

  • Add: Map editor -> Landscape -> Cliff (7)
  • Add: Map editor -> Landscape -> Rock (7)
  • Add: Map editor -> Foliage -> Big (5)
  • Add: Map editor -> Foliage -> Little (20)
  • Add: Map editor -> Exterior -> Asset (32)
  • Add: Map editor -> Exterior -> Little (20)
  • Add: Map editor -> Exterior -> Fence (7)
  • Add: Map editor -> Interior -> Wall (60)
  • Add: Map editor -> Interior -> Floor (7)
  • Add: Map editor -> Interior -> Roof (31)
  • Add: Map editor -> Interior -> Stair (23)

RENDERING:
- Add: Bandage animation to heal

  • Add: Option to select vanilla music even if custom music installed
  • Improve: ADS smoothing with a scope
  • Improve: Shadows rendering on some grass
  • Improve: Low ready position with crouching position
  • Improve: Some reloading animations
  • Improve: Animation of shotgun shot with TPP

