Update 1.33: Brattvog village

Dear operators,
1.33 is officially available. This update adds a new large map called Brattvog village.
Obviously, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.
[CHANGELOG]
GAMEPLAY:
**- Add: New map - Brattvog village
- Add: New award - Finish a mission on Brattvog village
- Add: Difficulty option - Task location (combinaison of old options)
- Add: Heal shortcut (Default: H)**
- Improve: "Target" task cannot use a patrol path and keep a secured location
- Improve: Rebalance XP earned for each task
- Improve: Amount of patrol spawn in Burnwood mansion
- Fix: Some texts errors (english and french)
MAP EDITOR:
- Add: Map editor -> Template map -> Old plain (7)
- Add: Map editor -> Landscape -> Cliff (7)
- Add: Map editor -> Landscape -> Rock (7)
- Add: Map editor -> Foliage -> Big (5)
- Add: Map editor -> Foliage -> Little (20)
- Add: Map editor -> Exterior -> Asset (32)
- Add: Map editor -> Exterior -> Little (20)
- Add: Map editor -> Exterior -> Fence (7)
- Add: Map editor -> Interior -> Wall (60)
- Add: Map editor -> Interior -> Floor (7)
- Add: Map editor -> Interior -> Roof (31)
- Add: Map editor -> Interior -> Stair (23)
RENDERING:
- Add: Bandage animation to heal
- Add: Option to select vanilla music even if custom music installed
- Improve: ADS smoothing with a scope
- Improve: Shadows rendering on some grass
- Improve: Low ready position with crouching position
- Improve: Some reloading animations
- Improve: Animation of shotgun shot with TPP
