9 Month 5 Day Open Road First Front S Wrong will change!

Game cannot be opened fixed

These days, there is a problem that the game can not be opened, today, I suddenly thought of the game execution file, redo before is a KLXFS,

After the rework, it is a KLXF, the difference between the two is one S, so it will lead to the game can not open, awkward ~

The author's message:

A trailblazer corrects every mistake! The GAME CAN NOW BE OPENED NORMALLY, AND, WITH ONE CAPTAIN, THE EXECUTION HAS been LINKED, IF, of course, it can be defeated ~

Finally, I'd like to thank all of you and STEAM customer service for your help. I really appreciate it