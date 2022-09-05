 Skip to content

开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 5 September 2022

9 Month 5 Day Open Road First Front S Wrong will change!

Share · View all patches · Build 9453218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game cannot be opened fixed

These days, there is a problem that the game can not be opened, today, I suddenly thought of the game execution file, redo before is a KLXFS,

After the rework, it is a KLXF, the difference between the two is one S, so it will lead to the game can not open, awkward ~

The author's message:

A trailblazer corrects every mistake! The GAME CAN NOW BE OPENED NORMALLY, AND, WITH ONE CAPTAIN, THE EXECUTION HAS been LINKED, IF, of course, it can be defeated ~

Finally, I'd like to thank all of you and STEAM customer service for your help. I really appreciate it

