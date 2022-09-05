 Skip to content

Warlocks Quarry update for 5 September 2022

Update 05 sep 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Significant update to the internal workings of the game engine, Hopefully this will resolve some issues that some people have been experiencing.

Please report any crashes as this greatly helps moving the game forwards.

