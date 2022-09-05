Model Builder: free Aether DLC is here!

Hello, fellow model builder!

Dust after Gamescom has settled, and now we are back to work. The result is that today we are launching another free model for our outstanding community members!

This model is unique because it was created by young and talented industrial designer Lin Yu Cheng, who specializes in transportation and product design. While creating this model, he aimed to ensure that form follows the function of products and transportation without sacrificing the essence of industrial design.

MEET AETHER E-MOTORBIKE!

What if you could experience the freedom of riding a motorcycle without all the pollution?

This is what Lin Yu Cheng has envisioned as he works on Aether, his concept motorcycle. This is an e-motorbike embodying the next level of innovation and beauty for sci-fi lovers. And you can have it in your home right now – just download the new DLC, and assemble the model!

If you want to add your design or model to the game, contact us via e-mail: contact@moonlit.games.

GET THE NEWEST DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2138320

PATCH 1.1.5

With this free DLC, we are also launching a patch that will fix the latest problems you encountered in Model Builder. Thank you for all the feedback, which makes our job easier! We hope that now you can dive into creative gameplay without any problems. Here's what's new 👇

Added new free DLC, including Aether bike model designed by Lin Yu-Cheng

Added new quest and achievement related to the newest model

Pressing Open Project while repainting no longer resets the model

Empty benchmark file no longer crashes the game

Shape or texture for specific tools can no longer be set as None

Improved Texan Vulture Rocket position on the evaluation screen

Story display slots now allow selection if there is more than one fitting model in inventory

Model that doesn't fit a certain display slot is now visibly marked and moved to the bottom of the list

KEEP IN TOUCH

Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

TikTok