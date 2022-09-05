New Update (2022.1.13a)

🔨 Changes

Switch app rendering to gamma color space (needed to fix alpha blending).

🔧 Improvements

Hide add item button in component item list when dragging an item.

Improve set item drop area on item drop placeholders.

🐛 Bugfixes

Fix add new set button errors when there are only one blueprint in the project.

Fix alpha blending rendering for images with transparency.

