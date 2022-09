New Update (2022.1.13a)

πŸ”¨ Changes

Switch app rendering to gamma color space (needed to fix alpha blending).

πŸ”§ Improvements

Hide add item button in component item list when dragging an item.

Improve set item drop area on item drop placeholders.

πŸ› Bugfixes

Fix add new set button errors when there are only one blueprint in the project.

Fix alpha blending rendering for images with transparency.

