New Update (2022.1.13a)

🔨 Changes
- Switch app rendering to gamma color space (needed to fix alpha blending).
🔧 Improvements
- Hide add item button in component item list when dragging an item.
- Improve set item drop area on item drop placeholders.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix add new set button errors when there are only one blueprint in the project.
- Fix alpha blending rendering for images with transparency.
