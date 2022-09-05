 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tabletop Creator update for 5 September 2022

New Update (2022.1.13a)

Share · View all patches · Build 9453168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
🔨 Changes
  • Switch app rendering to gamma color space (needed to fix alpha blending).
🔧 Improvements
  • Hide add item button in component item list when dragging an item.
  • Improve set item drop area on item drop placeholders.
🐛 Bugfixes
  • Fix add new set button errors when there are only one blueprint in the project.
  • Fix alpha blending rendering for images with transparency.

📌 Read the official manual / documentation 📘 to learn how to use Tabletop Creator
📌 If you have feedback or want to report an issue, please join to our Discord server 💬

https://store.steampowered.com/app/861590/Tabletop_Creator/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23668/Tabletop_Designers_Bundle/

Changed files in this update

Tabletop Creator Depot Depot 861592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link