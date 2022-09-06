 Skip to content

Starbase update for 6 September 2022

Starbase Early Access Update 06.09.2022 (EA Build 917)

Share · View all patches · Build 9453029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • Inventory crash fix
  • Autobolt crash fix
  • Station crash fix
  • Potential fix to freezing on capital ships and stations, caused by bugged components that have shifted outside their build area

