Starbase Early Access Update 06.09.2022 (EA Build 917)

Patch notes:
- Inventory crash fix
- Autobolt crash fix
- Station crash fix
- Potential fix to freezing on capital ships and stations, caused by bugged components that have shifted outside their build area
