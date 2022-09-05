V0.3.5 - Equipment upgrade system, new equipments, and fixes

Hello everyone!
Our new update is adding equipment upgrades offering you much more possibilities and two new pieces of equipment. It should be very useful for your future explorations!
EQUIPMENTS
- Added sticky sound emitter: emits a powerful sound that would attract anything
- Added boost syringe: heals and increases movement speed briefly
UPGRADE SYSTEM
Added a new panel where you can buy upgrades for your equipments
- Crowbar - Ability: Open a locked door, but crowbar break after it
- Camera - Ability: Stun the entity one time with its flash
- Powerful Flashlight - Ability: Doesn't flicker when chased
- Compass - Ability: Needle change color by item type
- Radar - Battery/Frequency/Accuracy: Display distance and arrow up and down/Ability: Display all players with green dots
- Video Camera - Battery
- Flare Gun - Ammo/Distance: Better area of effect
- Sticky Sound Emitter - Ammo
- Boost Syringe - Duration/Speed/Ammo/Ability: Heal nearby players
FIXES
- Fixed achievement "Running for 5 minutes" (was unlocking an other achievement)
- Fixed Reaper bestiary panel (correctly unlocks photo)
- Fixed a scrolling issue in the settings
- Fixed a binding change issue in certain condition
- Fixed invitation when joined after a first session
CHANGES
- Lights (re)disabled for other players
- Game over: Not losing equipments anymore (unless equipment was dropped)
- Open doors are now not collisionable
- More money for loot in higher difficulties
- Tweaked sounds
