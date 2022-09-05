V0.3.5 - Equipment upgrade system, new equipments, and fixes

Hello everyone!

Our new update is adding equipment upgrades offering you much more possibilities and two new pieces of equipment. It should be very useful for your future explorations!

EQUIPMENTS

Added sticky sound emitter: emits a powerful sound that would attract anything

Added boost syringe: heals and increases movement speed briefly

UPGRADE SYSTEM

Added a new panel where you can buy upgrades for your equipments

Crowbar - Ability: Open a locked door, but crowbar break after it

Camera - Ability: Stun the entity one time with its flash

Powerful Flashlight - Ability: Doesn't flicker when chased

Compass - Ability: Needle change color by item type

Radar - Battery/Frequency/Accuracy: Display distance and arrow up and down/Ability: Display all players with green dots

Video Camera - Battery

Flare Gun - Ammo/Distance: Better area of effect

Sticky Sound Emitter - Ammo

Boost Syringe - Duration/Speed/Ammo/Ability: Heal nearby players

FIXES

Fixed achievement "Running for 5 minutes" (was unlocking an other achievement)

Fixed Reaper bestiary panel (correctly unlocks photo)

Fixed a scrolling issue in the settings

Fixed a binding change issue in certain condition

Fixed invitation when joined after a first session

CHANGES