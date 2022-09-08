 Skip to content

CounterSide update for 8 September 2022

Altergressive Seo Yoon Release Celebration Code!

CounterSide update for 8 September 2022 · Build 9452731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Altergressive Seo Yoon is finally here with us! To celebrate this occasion, we have prepared a small gift for all our CEOs!

Please make sure to use it before the code expires!

▼ Coupon Code:
CSGBLASYRECRT

▼ Coupon Reward:
▷ 100 x Classified Employment Contract

▼ Coupon Valid Period:
~ 28th of September, 2022, 00:00 (UTC+9)
~ 27th of September, 2022, 10:00 (UTC-5)

▷ You can type in the coupon at Settings > Manage Account > Enter Coupon
▷ Every CEO will be able to use the coupon only once

