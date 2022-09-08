Altergressive Seo Yoon Release Celebration Code!

Altergressive Seo Yoon is finally here with us! To celebrate this occasion, we have prepared a small gift for all our CEOs!
Please make sure to use it before the code expires!
▼ Coupon Code:
CSGBLASYRECRT
▼ Coupon Reward:
▷ 100 x Classified Employment Contract
▼ Coupon Valid Period:
~ 28th of September, 2022, 00:00 (UTC+9)
~ 27th of September, 2022, 10:00 (UTC-5)
▷ You can type in the coupon at Settings > Manage Account > Enter Coupon
▷ Every CEO will be able to use the coupon only once
Changed files in this update