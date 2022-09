Share · View all patches · Build 9452646 · Last edited 5 September 2022 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Turpedo is now available on Steam! To mark the occasion I've done a new trailer showing some "Wreck" game mode gameplay.

Thanks to all of you that played the demo, the full release includes the "Wreck" game mode where you fight your way through a collapsing ship wreck whilst avoiding the grasps of giant saws!

See you in the depths!