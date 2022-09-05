- Add small coloured progress bars above creatures heads for basic tasks. Tasks they will appear for include:
- Eating Foliage, Fruit, Eggs and Meat
- Sleeping
- Fighting
- Gasping for oxygen
- Eggs Hatching
- Pregnancy
- This is likely to be too much in large crowds and I will probably remove some of these as I continue to polish the build.
- If you find the bars annoying, you can turn them off by clicking the "Thought Bubbles" toggle button on the right hand side of the screen through to "Bubbles only".
- Increase fatigue while sleeping so creatures stop waking up with half-full stamina meters.
- Increase broodiness of creatures in the Nursery so they don't stop producing offspring and die off.
- Fix a semi-common NaN crash ("corpseWorldMatrix should not be NaN")
Changed files in this update