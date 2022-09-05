 Skip to content

Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 5 September 2022

0.14.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9452619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add small coloured progress bars above creatures heads for basic tasks. Tasks they will appear for include:
  • Eating Foliage, Fruit, Eggs and Meat
  • Sleeping
  • Fighting
  • Gasping for oxygen
  • Eggs Hatching
  • Pregnancy
  • This is likely to be too much in large crowds and I will probably remove some of these as I continue to polish the build.
  • If you find the bars annoying, you can turn them off by clicking the "Thought Bubbles" toggle button on the right hand side of the screen through to "Bubbles only".
  • Increase fatigue while sleeping so creatures stop waking up with half-full stamina meters.
  • Increase broodiness of creatures in the Nursery so they don't stop producing offspring and die off.
  • Fix a semi-common NaN crash ("corpseWorldMatrix should not be NaN")

