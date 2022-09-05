- Add Vive Cosmos default controller binding.
- Correct WMR default controller binding.
- Adjust height (+-10 steps @ 24cm).
- Possible fix for all default controller bindings (path to actions.json).
- Correct setup for bloom effect.
Galaxy Forces VR update for 5 September 2022
More and more stable after the recent major project update.
