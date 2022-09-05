 Skip to content

Galaxy Forces VR update for 5 September 2022

More and more stable after the recent major project update.

Build 9452616

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add Vive Cosmos default controller binding.
  • Correct WMR default controller binding.
  • Adjust height (+-10 steps @ 24cm).
  • Possible fix for all default controller bindings (path to actions.json).
  • Correct setup for bloom effect.

