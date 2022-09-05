Update 1.1.0.2

Now if you take a picture of several things that may be the ghost's favorite thing, the photo will not be counted even if the ghost's favorite thing turns out to be among them.

Removed stamina in the lobby

Now stamina is spent 4 times less if the ghost is not in hunting mode

The door to the container will not close now while there is a player nearby

Reduced the frequency of switching off the fuses box as well as reduced the chance that the ghost will accidentally turn it off.

Reduced CPU load

Fixed a bug where training could start in a normal game if a player started loading into training and abruptly closed the game and then tried to play a normal match.

Now the training computer in the recruit center has an interaction distance

Fixed a bug where the camera in the player's hands hung after being mounted on a tripod

Fixed a bug where sometimes items outside the container were invisible to some players

Fixed a bug where the portal to the ghost world was almost impossible to close

Now the name of the map is displayed on the map monitor in the upper right corner

Fixed a bug where the motion sensor was triggered constantly while the player (not the host) was standing in the area of the motion sensor

Fixed a bug where brightness after banishment was kept in the lobby

The next patch will also be devoted to corrections, we want to touch on the tool selection system, and ritual items.

After the next patch, we will start working on a major update!