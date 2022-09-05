 Skip to content

中华富甲三国 update for 5 September 2022

20220905更新说明

Build 9452544

1、锦囊 ”蒸蒸日上“ 效果调整为，提升（整条街道）一格商铺建筑价值25%或者（某个）二格店铺价值50%
2、锦囊 “江河日下”效果调整为，降低（整条街道）一格商铺建筑价值25%或者（某个）二格店铺价值50%
3、提升AI使用锦囊“一飞冲天”和“日落千丈”的概率
4、降低运气事件“钱庄倒闭”出现的机率
5、对于称号效果“在君主身边时君主可得到某锦囊”，提升得到锦囊的概率（3%提升到5%）
6、修复赤壁之战地图瑕疵
7、调整电脑AI(加强修罗难度)

