 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MIRAY update for 5 September 2022

2022-09-05

Share · View all patches · Build 9452517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix a loading bug to significantly reduce loading time
-Add the description about transparent note on tutorial.
-You can use space bar for starting game from now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1410601
  • Loading history…
Depot 1410602
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link