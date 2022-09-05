The updated Caspian map

Hello, friends.

Basic:

In the update, the "Caspian" location has been redesigned. Now this area has been moved from Iran to Azerbaijan (the coast near Baku)

Two daily tasks have been added to the Caspian location as an experiment (one of them to choose from)

Added new types of marine fish, new baits and new tasks for them

Completely changed the model of the player and his animations

A new type of collectible cards, now they are also available by type of fish. When catching ordinary fish, there is a small chance of catching such a card, when catching a trophy, there is a big chance. A collection of three of these cards gives you a booster for 3 or 5 cards

Technical:

Migration to a new version of the game engine.

Fixed bugs with window maximization when playing in windowed mode

Fixed and tweaked the effects of Bloom, DOF and SSAO. Improved rendering clarity and picture quality.

Fixes and improvements to the game interface, models of some fish, locations that do not affect the gameplay

Event:

Starting today, the event for collecting collections of autumn leaves begins. Leaves fall out in the form of cards, collecting several cards, you can get a whole sheet, using which you can get from 5 to 50 thousand experience, depending on the level of the player and his luck.

If you don't need experience, you can clear the card and get 2 empty cards. The event will last until September 12th

Throughout the autumn, autumn chests with consumable items appeared in the vip-store.

In each such chest you will find a VIP card for 15 days, several large repair kits and a special autumn pie, using which you will get a buff on the speed of movement.

Attention ! 90 VIP days of bonus is awarded only when buying a large chest in the VIP store. When buying it at auction, the VIP is not added

Chests can be transferred to each other and sold at auction.

The trunks will remain in the store until mid-November.