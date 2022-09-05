 Skip to content

Rune Knights update for 5 September 2022

Sorcerer's Ward Buff, Damaging Auras Nerf

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorcerer's Ward Buff - Now also grants "While Blocking, you gain a magical shield that blocks projectiles in an area around you, causing them to deal only 50% damage.", in addition to its existing effects.

Damaging Auras (Flame Aura, Lightning Aura, Frost Aura, and Toxic Aura)

  • Cooldowns increased to 6 seconds.
  • Mana Cost increased from 50 to 75 per second.

Flame Aura - Damage reduced from 75% to 40% spell damage per second.
Lightning Aura - Damage reduced from 75% to 35% spell damage per strike.
Toxic Aura - Poison stacks per second reduced from 3 to 2.
Frost Aura - Damage reduced from 75% to 35% spell damage per second.

