Sorcerer's Ward Buff, Damaging Auras Nerf

Sorcerer's Ward Buff - Now also grants "While Blocking, you gain a magical shield that blocks projectiles in an area around you, causing them to deal only 50% damage.", in addition to its existing effects.

Damaging Auras (Flame Aura, Lightning Aura, Frost Aura, and Toxic Aura)

Cooldowns increased to 6 seconds.

Mana Cost increased from 50 to 75 per second.

Flame Aura - Damage reduced from 75% to 40% spell damage per second.

Lightning Aura - Damage reduced from 75% to 35% spell damage per strike.

Toxic Aura - Poison stacks per second reduced from 3 to 2.

Frost Aura - Damage reduced from 75% to 35% spell damage per second.