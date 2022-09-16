 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DNF DUEL update for 16 September 2022

[Server Maintenance Notice – September 16]

Share · View all patches · Build 9452402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Following bugs were fixed from the update.

・the bug in which rematch menu does not appear
・the bug in which a player is sent to a completely different room after choosing a room for a match.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1216061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link