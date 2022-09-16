[Server Maintenance Notice – September 16]

Following bugs were fixed from the update.
・the bug in which rematch menu does not appear
・the bug in which a player is sent to a completely different room after choosing a room for a match.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Following bugs were fixed from the update.
・the bug in which rematch menu does not appear
・the bug in which a player is sent to a completely different room after choosing a room for a match.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update