 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Overcooked! 2 update for 5 September 2022

Overcooked! 2 - Beta Branch Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9452368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Chefs! How's it going? 👋

We've got a small but tasty update for you on Overcooked! 2. Please note, this update is for the Beta Branch only.

Patch Notes:

  • Fix for analytics on the beta branch, to align with the live Steam build.
  • Resolved an issue with timeouts causing connection failures.
  • Fixed a controller error that prevented users from entering the lobby.

As always, if you encounter any issues with Overcooked! 2, please post a thread in our Report A Problem forum.

Keep up to date with all things Overcooked!
Overcooked! Twitter Overcooked! Facebook
Team17 Twitter
Team17 Facebook
Team17 Discord

Changed depots in crossplay_branch branch

View more data in app history for build 9452368
Balloon Windows Depot 728881
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link