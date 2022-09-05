Overcooked! 2 - Beta Branch Update 2

Chefs! How's it going? 👋
We've got a small but tasty update for you on Overcooked! 2. Please note, this update is for the Beta Branch only.
Patch Notes:
- Fix for analytics on the beta branch, to align with the live Steam build.
- Resolved an issue with timeouts causing connection failures.
- Fixed a controller error that prevented users from entering the lobby.
As always, if you encounter any issues with Overcooked! 2, please post a thread in our Report A Problem forum.
