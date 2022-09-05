Overcooked! 2 - Beta Branch Update 2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Chefs! How's it going? 👋

We've got a small but tasty update for you on Overcooked! 2. Please note, this update is for the Beta Branch only.

Patch Notes:

Fix for analytics on the beta branch, to align with the live Steam build.

Resolved an issue with timeouts causing connection failures.

Fixed a controller error that prevented users from entering the lobby.

As always, if you encounter any issues with Overcooked! 2, please post a thread in our Report A Problem forum.

