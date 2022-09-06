Monstrum 2 is OUT NOW

Monstrum 2 is officially out of Early Access!

Monstrum 2 is an asymmetric PvP game for those looking to take survival horror to the next level. Pit yourself against a terrifying monster as a team of up to 4 human prisoners, locked in a tactical struggle to escape a decrepit sea fortress, or play as one of the many horrifying monstrosities hunting them down.

Use your wits and cunning to navigate a complex, procedurally generated metal labyrinth that changes layout, puzzles, items, and obstacles with each playthrough, keeping each match dynamic for humans and monsters alike.

Keep up with the latest news

We share news and information across any and all of our social platforms, but the ones where we're the most active are Discord and Twitter

See you in Sparrowlock!