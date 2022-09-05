【Update details】
・Updated development environment.
・Changed to display a message and exit when local folder creation of an application fails.
・Added a workaround for a bug that causes the window size to become smaller.
3tene update for 5 September 2022
2022/09/05 3.0.4 Update information
【Update details】
