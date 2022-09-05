 Skip to content

Action Taimanin update for 5 September 2022

[IMPORTANT] September 6th Maintenance Postponed

September 6th Maintenance Postponed

Thank you for playing Action Taimanin.

We are experiencing an unexpected delay in the Apple App Store review process for the updated app version scheduled to release during the maintenance on Sep. 6th, 2022. The app update will not proceed during maintenance.

Therefore, we would like to inform you that the announced feature updates and fixes will be postponed.

We have requested an expedited review and will schedule a maintenance to update the app as soon as we have the new version reviewed for release.

