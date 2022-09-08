 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr update for 8 September 2022

Backend Improvements - v2.6.1 | September 8

Share · View all patches · Build 9452158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates to W40K: Inquisitor will be released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.

Patch 2.6.1

Backend improvements

  • Fixed a Co-Op progression loss problem where players lost both the collected loot and the acquired XP when teleporting out of a mission
  • Developer comment: this bug appeared mostly at the end of Supreme missions in Void Crusades
  • Better handling of backend disconnects and reconnecting
  • Performance optimization of shop interactions (loading the shop, selling, buying items)
  • Fixed an issue where some players could not team up with their fellows on the Command Bridge and hence could not participate in the mission
  • Other, various optimizations for backend requests

QoL

  • Players can now skip the lines of story-related conversations during gameplay by clicking on the X button on the top-right corner of the NPC video message

Changed files in this update

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Content Depot 527431
  • Loading history…
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Config & Exe Depot 527432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link