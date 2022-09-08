Backend Improvements - v2.6.1 | September 8

Updates to W40K: Inquisitor will be released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.
Patch 2.6.1
Backend improvements
- Fixed a Co-Op progression loss problem where players lost both the collected loot and the acquired XP when teleporting out of a mission
- Developer comment: this bug appeared mostly at the end of Supreme missions in Void Crusades
- Better handling of backend disconnects and reconnecting
- Performance optimization of shop interactions (loading the shop, selling, buying items)
- Fixed an issue where some players could not team up with their fellows on the Command Bridge and hence could not participate in the mission
- Other, various optimizations for backend requests
QoL
- Players can now skip the lines of story-related conversations during gameplay by clicking on the X button on the top-right corner of the NPC video message
Changed files in this update