Quantum Tripper | Laser Upgraded

-laser now burns through moving targets, destroying them easily

-better behavior for boxes and saucers

-wallchanger changes with music tempo

-can no longer shoot while paused

-other subtleties

The laser can be acquired by destroying the 10 throbbing coins and unlocking the magenta door. Make sure to check out the Steam Guide if you are having any trouble. For those of you who already unlocked this modifier, this update will already take effect! Protip: Shooting the coins while they are inflated will make them easier to shoot after they are dislodged from the wall.