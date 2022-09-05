 Skip to content

Tower of Spirit update for 5 September 2022

Early Access Version 0.3h

Tower of Spirit update for 5 September 2022

Early Access Version 0.3h

Build 9451818

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Increases The Swarm's healing effect when eating a bee from 15 to 25 HP.
  • Increases The Swarm's base defense from 0 to 1.
  • Bee enemy can no longer attack after invoking other bees.
  • Decreases emblem drop rate from combat from 50% to 45%.

Dialogue

  • Changes choice selector sprite.

Misc

  • Changes animation speed for the Bee enemy.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some events did not display the correct name of the given emblem.
  • Fixed an issue with Biggy animation for Rolling Strike not playing at the correct speed.
  • Fixed an issue in settings where you could select a 0 x 0 screen resolution.

Changed files in this update

