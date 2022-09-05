Early Access Version 0.3h

Please make sure to update your game on Steam!
Balance
- Increases The Swarm's healing effect when eating a bee from 15 to 25 HP.
- Increases The Swarm's base defense from 0 to 1.
- Bee enemy can no longer attack after invoking other bees.
- Decreases emblem drop rate from combat from 50% to 45%.
Dialogue
- Changes choice selector sprite.
Misc
- Changes animation speed for the Bee enemy.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where some events did not display the correct name of the given emblem.
- Fixed an issue with Biggy animation for Rolling Strike not playing at the correct speed.
- Fixed an issue in settings where you could select a 0 x 0 screen resolution.
Changed files in this update