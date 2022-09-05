 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cult of the Lamb update for 5 September 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.14

Share · View all patches · Build 9451815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello cultists! Here is another round of bug fixes!

Fixed bugs
  • Fixed refinery interface getting stuck under some circumstances
  • Fixed follower levels not displaying correctly if they were above level 30
  • Fixed progress bars displaying incorrectly for compost bins
  • Fixed text overlap in indoctrination menu under some circumstances
  • Fixed bugged blueprint when fishing
  • Fixed Item Selector getting stuck on screen under some circumstances
  • Fixed overlapping attacks in final boss fight
  • Fixed soft lock during final boss fight
  • Beholder eyes will no longer be removed when inventory cleared in debuff room
  • Fixed bug where followers got stuck in an endless eating animation if players eats a meal the follower was targeting
  • Fixed instances where quests will fail when they shouldn't
  • Fixed soft lock when cleaning up waste the moment a janitor does
  • Fixed bug where sometimes custom objectives will fail when they shouldn't
  • Fixed a potential exploit when declaring doctrines
Small changes
  • Fixed several pieces of UI not adhering to the text scaling accessibility setting
  • Meditating can no longer cancel some interactions
  • Fixed aberrant UI behavior on hold interaction control prompt
  • Fixed incorrect description of dissenting followers in the pause menu
  • Interaction button for grave is now Interact 1
  • Fixes to help micro stuttering issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 1313141
  • Loading history…
Depot 1313142
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link