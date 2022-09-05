Patch Notes 1.0.14

Hello cultists! Here is another round of bug fixes!
Fixed bugs
- Fixed refinery interface getting stuck under some circumstances
- Fixed follower levels not displaying correctly if they were above level 30
- Fixed progress bars displaying incorrectly for compost bins
- Fixed text overlap in indoctrination menu under some circumstances
- Fixed bugged blueprint when fishing
- Fixed Item Selector getting stuck on screen under some circumstances
- Fixed overlapping attacks in final boss fight
- Fixed soft lock during final boss fight
- Beholder eyes will no longer be removed when inventory cleared in debuff room
- Fixed bug where followers got stuck in an endless eating animation if players eats a meal the follower was targeting
- Fixed instances where quests will fail when they shouldn't
- Fixed soft lock when cleaning up waste the moment a janitor does
- Fixed bug where sometimes custom objectives will fail when they shouldn't
- Fixed a potential exploit when declaring doctrines
Small changes
- Fixed several pieces of UI not adhering to the text scaling accessibility setting
- Meditating can no longer cancel some interactions
- Fixed aberrant UI behavior on hold interaction control prompt
- Fixed incorrect description of dissenting followers in the pause menu
- Interaction button for grave is now Interact 1
- Fixes to help micro stuttering issues
Changed files in this update