Large Breaking Update - preview on testing

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I'm getting ready to move into the 1.8 version, which is a huge update that will bring procedural houses to the game, meaning every hovel, hut and house looks different.

To make this possible, I had to rework how houses are constructed, control their appearance and even set the work spots for their construction workers.

Note that this is a BREAKING UPDATE - your previous save games will probably not work, and once I'm releasing it properly, it will break/delete your previous save games.

Since this has so much potential to break things, I'm releasing it on the testing branch first. If you feel like helping all of us to get this quickly, switch to testing and report any bugs you find so I can fix them.