Large Breaking Update - preview on testing

I'm getting ready to move into the 1.8 version, which is a huge update that will bring procedural houses to the game, meaning every hovel, hut and house looks different.
To make this possible, I had to rework how houses are constructed, control their appearance and even set the work spots for their construction workers.
Note that this is a BREAKING UPDATE - your previous save games will probably not work, and once I'm releasing it properly, it will break/delete your previous save games.
Since this has so much potential to break things, I'm releasing it on the testing branch first. If you feel like helping all of us to get this quickly, switch to testing and report any bugs you find so I can fix them.
- BREAKING CHANGES - this update will invalidate your save games
- New Building: Stone Hut (a smaller stone house)
- Fixed: Buildings no longer continue to be built during the night (something I broke in the last update)
- Fixed: Context/Pie menus should be proper again, with only one demolish action (again something I broke last update)
- Fixed: New monster from last update should now behave as it was intended
- Fixed: Kroburg Story code bugs
- Balance: Made Ziegwald (doomed) a bit more doomed
- Added torches to the stone gate
- A bunch of small visual upgrades, new animations, etc.
- Smoothed pathfinding on some monsters
- Considerable behind-the-scenes code updates/refactoring. This might break a few things. I've tested it, but you never know for sure.
Changed depots in testing branch