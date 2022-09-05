 Skip to content

Rune Teller update for 5 September 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.09.05 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9451598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update

# Add the Cowardly Johnsonville

  • Johnsonville, a coward who follows users, has been added.
  • You can meet him for the first time at the 3-way Intersection East of Guild Master.
  • He gives necessary advice for beginners.
  • You can use a storage box for etc items linked to your home.
  • He often find an item that player needs.
  • Teleport around you when you are away from him.
  • He can't swim and fight, and he doesn't follow the dungeon.
  • You can't see the other user's Johnsonville.

# House Improvement

  • The size of all storage boxes has been expanded from 20 to 40.
  • The price of the etc item storage has been lowered.
  • The cost of buying a house in Darkess Village has been lowered.
  • The structure of the King's Mountain house has been changed.

# Fixed bugs

  • We fixed the problem that item comparison information appeared in the mastery tooltip.
  • The charging laser launch position of the Ancient Golem has been adjusted.

+) We are preparing 'custom key mapping' function for the next update.
+) We will do our best to update it by next week, so please look forward to it!

