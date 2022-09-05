[UPDATE] 2022.09.05 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
# Add the Cowardly Johnsonville
- Johnsonville, a coward who follows users, has been added.
- You can meet him for the first time at the 3-way Intersection East of Guild Master.
- He gives necessary advice for beginners.
- You can use a storage box for etc items linked to your home.
- He often find an item that player needs.
- Teleport around you when you are away from him.
- He can't swim and fight, and he doesn't follow the dungeon.
- You can't see the other user's Johnsonville.
# House Improvement
- The size of all storage boxes has been expanded from 20 to 40.
- The price of the etc item storage has been lowered.
- The cost of buying a house in Darkess Village has been lowered.
- The structure of the King's Mountain house has been changed.
# Fixed bugs
- We fixed the problem that item comparison information appeared in the mastery tooltip.
- The charging laser launch position of the Ancient Golem has been adjusted.
+) We are preparing 'custom key mapping' function for the next update.
+) We will do our best to update it by next week, so please look forward to it!
