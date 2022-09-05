[UPDATE] 2022.09.05 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.



Today's update history.

# Add the Cowardly Johnsonville

Johnsonville, a coward who follows users, has been added.

You can meet him for the first time at the 3-way Intersection East of Guild Master.

He gives necessary advice for beginners.

You can use a storage box for etc items linked to your home.

He often find an item that player needs.

Teleport around you when you are away from him.

He can't swim and fight, and he doesn't follow the dungeon.

You can't see the other user's Johnsonville.

# House Improvement

The size of all storage boxes has been expanded from 20 to 40.

The price of the etc item storage has been lowered.

The cost of buying a house in Darkess Village has been lowered.

The structure of the King's Mountain house has been changed.

# Fixed bugs

We fixed the problem that item comparison information appeared in the mastery tooltip.

The charging laser launch position of the Ancient Golem has been adjusted.

+) We are preparing 'custom key mapping' function for the next update.

+) We will do our best to update it by next week, so please look forward to it!