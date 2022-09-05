Environmental Upgrade, New Character & Game play Improvements!

Hey everyone, Exciting update!

The following changes have been made:

Scenery improvements in Hollow Point, Rock/cliffs have been added to several of the hills including around the cornfield and in the forest, and some of the tree distance to load out has been increased to stop the foliage from disappearing too soon improving visual experience.

Most house models replaced in Hollow Point, We have replaced most apartments for more realistic houses, improving shadow quality of the houses & overall visual experience.

Brand new character skin for the Enemy in the Cornfield. This mesh we feel fits in to the environment and makes a lot more sense than the previous skin! - Also, We have a version of this mesh which returns to a similar but improved state of the original skin for a future Halloween Event update!

Gameplay Improvements

The Nun - You now get 2 chances against the Nun, if she catches you the first time, she will disappear & and you will hear a ominous ghostly sound. She reappears by her original resting spot, you will also hear your heart beating fast which fades away. If you are caught a second time, you will die.

The Pirate Ghost - You now also get 2 chances against the Pirate Ghost, if he catches you the first time you will similarly hear a ghostly sound & a fast heartbeat that fades away. He will disappear and reappear in one of the Cabin rooms. If you are caught a second time, you will die.

Save point Lantern added outside of the cemetery, this is to try help players who are forgetting to Save therefore losing lots of progress.

Opening Cinematic Logo removed as unnecessary.

Main Menu splash screen removed as per complaints from players.