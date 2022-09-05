 Skip to content

Territory update for 5 September 2022

Territory – Alpha 4.10 – Default Branch – Fixes and a couple other things

Share · View all patches · Build 9451464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • New charcoal resource – made from burning wood. Used as a slower burning fuel for fires and as fertiliser for crafting planters.

Fixed

  • Feathers not spawning in world
  • Added some do once code to the starter quests to prevent the objective complete loop issue
  • Removed some floating foliage
  • Reworked the code for animal hide and fat. It will now just go straight to the player inventory.
  • Issue with not being able to hear NPC’s behind/chasing due to the optimisations
  • Hopefully fixed an issue with a crash to desktop (Stack exception overflow) when respawning after death. Please let me know if you experience this so I can look into it further.

Changed

  • Reduced all repair costs
  • Increased feather harvest rate from trees
  • Traders no longer buy your crappy bandages. Thanks DeadSilent 😉
  • Damage range on all blade weapons increased
  • Mega Backpack craft now requires leather

