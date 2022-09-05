Territory – Alpha 4.10 – Default Branch – Fixes and a couple other things

Added
- New charcoal resource – made from burning wood. Used as a slower burning fuel for fires and as fertiliser for crafting planters.
Fixed
- Feathers not spawning in world
- Added some do once code to the starter quests to prevent the objective complete loop issue
- Removed some floating foliage
- Reworked the code for animal hide and fat. It will now just go straight to the player inventory.
- Issue with not being able to hear NPC’s behind/chasing due to the optimisations
- Hopefully fixed an issue with a crash to desktop (Stack exception overflow) when respawning after death. Please let me know if you experience this so I can look into it further.
Changed
- Reduced all repair costs
- Increased feather harvest rate from trees
- Traders no longer buy your crappy bandages. Thanks DeadSilent 😉
- Damage range on all blade weapons increased
- Mega Backpack craft now requires leather
